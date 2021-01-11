2 arrested after Merced K9 sniffs out heroin and fentanyl during traffic stop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A K9 sniffed out heroin and fentanyl Friday during a traffic stop, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Jan. 8 just before 1:30 p.m. a CHP officer stopped a 2002 Lexus for tinted windows.

The officer noted several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity.

CHP K9 Officer Beny was asked to conduct an exterior sniff of the Lexus. Beny gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

Officers searched the car and located a backpack that contained six packages of suspected fentanyl pills.

Authorities also located a fire extinguisher that contained approximately seven pounds of suspected heroin.

The driver and passenger were arrested.