2 arrested after illegal marijuana sales reported at Corcoran clothing store, police say

2 arrested for illegal marijuana sales out of Corcoran clothing store, police say

Nasir Numi, 28 and Abdo Numi, 30 (images courtesy of the Corcoran Police Department)

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were detained following reports of illegal marijuana sales out of a clothing store in Corcoran – leading to arrests for possession of marijuana for sale, according to police.

The arrests were made Tuesday after investigators obtained a search warrant at Corcoran Clothing and Supply at 1108 Chase Avenue. Officers say they were able to determine that there were illegal marijuana sales at the store – and possibly illegal gambling taking place too.

According to police, the store was being operated by Nasir Numi and Abdo Numi. Nasir Numi was arrested while the search warrant was being carried out. Abdo Numi was arrested after arriving at the Corcoran Police Department to ask why his store was searched.

Anyone with information about the alleged sales of marijuana, or illegal gambling, based out of Corcoran Clothing and Supply is asked to contact Sgt. Gabriel Padamaat the Corcoran Police Department on (559) 992-5151.

