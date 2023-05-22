TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing a generator on Saturday in the 12000 block of Avenue 60 in Earlimart, according to Agricultural Crimes detectives.

According to a social media post by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Agricultural Crime detectives were notified of a generator theft in Pixley before 5:00 p.m. and arrested Moises Capulin-Paez, 57 years old, and Mauricio Jimenes-Topete, 42 years old at the property.

Deputies stated that the suspects were booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy Gates at (559) 733-6218. If you want to remain anonymous, you could also text or call (559) 725-4194.