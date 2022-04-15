LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after allegedly robbing a gas station and leading police on a chase, according to the Lemore Police Department.

On Thursday around 8:00 P.M., police responded to an armed robbery at K & H Liquor Food & Gas, on East D Street. Police say a store clerk was able to hide during the robbery and call the police, as well as provide police with a description of the suspects.

The clerk was later able to identify the suspects as 25-year-old Ricardo Armenta and 32-year-old Sarah Renteria.

Officers say they arrived on the scene as the two were fleeing in a truck. Police attempted to stop the truck, but the suspects did not comply and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed the vehicle with assistance from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office airplane. The truck eventually stopped in the area near the Santa Rosa Rancheria and Amenta fled on foot, according to police.

After a short foot pursuit, police say Amenta was caught and found in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol and ammunition. Property stolen in the robbery was found in the truck.

Armenta had a suspended driver’s license and was on Post Release Community Supervision, according to police. Armenta also is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Armenta was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm with

a prior felony conviction, resisting arrest, vandalism, possession of an undetectable firearm, convicted felon in possession of a stun gun, and felony evading, according to police.

Sarah Marie Renteria was also arrested and booked on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy, according to police.