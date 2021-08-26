2 arrested after Fresno hit-and-run, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested Thursday after police say they were involved in a hit-and-run while trying to escape officers in central Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, at around 7:00 p.m. a black Mercedes was seen driving recklessly and refused to stop to police lights and sirens. When the vehicle drove through the intersection of Blackstone and Gettysburg it collided with another vehicle.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle hit was not injured, but the two men in the suspect vehicle did flee the scene. Both were later detained. One was found to be on parole for robbery and the other on probation for firearm-related violation. Officers later found a firearm during a yard-to-yard search.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested on suspicion of hit and run. The incident remains under investigation.