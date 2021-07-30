2 arrested after firearm brandished at a Visalia Motel 6, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are under arrest following a report about a gun being brandished at a Visalia Motel 6, according to police.

Officers say they were sent to the Motel 6 at 4645 W. Noble at around 4:30 p.m., for a report of a subject with a firearm who came to the victim’s door and pointed a gun at him.

Police arrived and found two suspects, 33-year-old Benjamin Contreras and 33-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez, in a parked car. Both were detained without incident. Contreras was arrested for brandishing a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and narcotics-related charges. Rodriguez was also arrested on narcotics-related charges.

Officers also report finding a loaded firearm, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.