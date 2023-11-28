FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 54-year-old woman has been arrested following the death of her 61-year-old half-sister earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

A 33-year-old man has also been arrested following the death on November 15, officers say.

According to police, family members of 61-year-old Patty Kennett were told that she had been injured while doing yard work and died in the hospital. Relatives were unable to find records of her being admitted to a local hospital and investigators were also unable to find records of calls to either the Fresno Police Department or American Ambulance.

Officers also discovered that the 61-year-old’s car was missing.

Detectives served a search warrant on the home of the victim’s half-sister, 54-year-old Lisa Hinthorne, who was also the last person to see the victim alive. Detectives also found evidence suggesting foul play and that the 61-year-old had died. Another suspect, 33-year-old Glenn Howard, was also considered a suspect in the death after video surveillance suggested the two were working together.

54-year-old Lisa Hinthorne

33-year-old-Glenn-Howard

Detectives found the missing 61-year-old’s car on November 18 abandoned in Madera and also reported finding evidence of blood in the trunk of the vehicle. Detectives were later led to a site outside Coalinga, at Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, where the body of Patty Kennett was found.

Officers say Lisa Hinthorne and Glenn Howard were both booked into Fresno County Jail on charges relating to the homicide.

Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detectives Jacob Adney at 559-621-2445 or Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452.