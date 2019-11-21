2 armed robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were in custody after a report of two armed robberies led to a high-speed chase which ended with officers and suspects crashing in central Fresno on Thursday, the Fresno Police Department said.

The pursuit started around noon.

The chase occurred on Highway 41 and came to end on First Street in between Shields and Clinton avenues when the suspects lost control and crashed into an undercover police unit waiting to assist in the chase.

When the suspects got to Princeton Avenue, that’s when they crashed into another vehicle — and then police surrounded them.

The suspects are a man and a woman.

They were identified as Martin Barajas, 30, and Brittney Manzo, 24.

They were wanted in connection to two armed robberies that occurred Thursday and possibly others, police said. One happened near Blackstone and Griffith avenues and the other near Fresno Street and Belmont.

