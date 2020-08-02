2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in Clovis following alleged vehicle burglaries

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two adults and three juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning following a string of alleged vehicle burglaries in Clovis, according to Clovis Police.

Officers received a call around 3 a.m. of multiple people looking into vehicles in an apartment complex near Peach and Gettysburg avenues. Arriving officers searched the area and found five males matching the caller’s description.

After a search, officers found property belonging to other people on the males.

Officers have been locating victims, returning property and confirming cases, Police said. At this time, four cases of theft have been confirmed. Property stolen and recovered include a handgun, tablet and other personal items.

All five suspects were arrested on vehicle burglary and conspiracy.

Police said additional charges could be added as more victims wake up to find their vehicle broken into or property mussing.

Of the five arrested, three were juveniles and were booked into juvenile hall. The two adults, Pasha Evins, 20, and Nicholas Ford, 18, were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Police said the thefts occurred in southwest Clovis, south of Shaw Avenue and west of Villa Avenue. Anyone who was a victim of a theft Saturday night in that area and has not reported it, it is possible Police have your property. The public can reach the non-emergency line at 559-324-2800 to report a crime or ask about the recovered property.

Officers said most of the vehicles were unlocked and reminded motorists to lock your vehicle each time it is parked, activate the alarm if there is one and try to park in a well-lit area.

