HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two adult suspects and two teenagers have been arrested following a traffic stop in Hanford after police say they were in possession of firearms.

Officers say that on December 28, Hanford Police conducted a traffic stop on a black sedan in the 600 block of South Redington for expired registration. When the vehicle yielded, two teenage boys exited the driver’s rear passenger door each holding a handgun, and ran from the area.

Police say one officer gave chase and was able to apprehend a 15-year-old male. He was allegedly found in possession of an unserialized (ghost) 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

According to police, additional officers arrived in the area and established a perimeter. Officers along with K-9 King searched the area and were able to locate the suspect hiding in a nearby backyard. The 16-year-old male was apprehended by officers, who also found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun nearby.

Officers say three men were detained at the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 40 mm handgun located under the front passenger seat that had its serial number filed down. Inside the trunk, officers found a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Officers say that 35-year-old Dennis Sanders of Visalia and 20-year-old Henry Williams of Tulare were arrested for the alleged firearms in the vehicle and booked into Kings County Jail. The third male was released. The 15 and 16-year-old juveniles were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center.