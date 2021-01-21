19-year-old shot during drug deal in north Fresno, police say

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno midday Thursday. 

The shooting around 11 a.m. near San Ramon Avenue and 6th street.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper body during a drug deal.

According to police, the 19-year-old and his girlfriend were delivering drugs when an unknown person wearing a hoodie and red pants tried to rob the victim of the drugs and money.

The victim tried to flee in a car when the suspect shot the victim several times. The suspect who police said was in his 20’s fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

