19-year-old shot close to Fresno’s Parkwood Apartments, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 19-year-old victim is in the hospital following a shooting Wednesday in central Fresno, according to police.

Officers say it happened around 6 p.m. near the Parkwood Apartments, close to the intersection of Shaw Ave. and 9th Street. The original call was of shots fired. It is the second Fresno shooting in the space of an hour Wednesday evening.

Police arrived on scene and found the injured victim, described as a 19-year-old African American man. He was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

