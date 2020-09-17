19-year-old shot and killed in Madera

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Madera on Wednesday night, according to the Madera Police Department.

Madera Police said they respond to a home in the 500 block of west 4th Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was shot.

The victim was transported to Madera Community Hospital where he later died.

Madera Police believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.

