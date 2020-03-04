19-year-old shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 19-year-old man who was shot in central Fresno Saturday afternoon died Monday, according to Fresno police.

Police said when they arrived in the area of Clinton and Weber avenues, the victim was lying on the ground, in a parking lot on Clinton Avenue. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Sean Pittman 19, of Fresno.

Police said Pittman and another male were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot where Pittman was located.

The suspect ultimately shot the victim and fled the scene in a light-colored sedan, according to police.

Homicide Detectives Daniel Laband at 559-621- 2448 or Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446.

