19-year-old injured after shooting in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 19-year-old man has been injured by gunfire after a shooting in Central Fresno Friday night, police say.

Authorities say they reported to the area of Shields and West Avenues after ShotSpotter picked up several rounds fired just after 7:00 p.m.

When authorities arrived they located several shell casings and found a business and an unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says about an hour and 30 minutes later they received a call from the 3100 block of West Alamos Ave that a victim had been struck by gunfire and had driven himself home.

The victim was struck in the neck a with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No other details were available.

