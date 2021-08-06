19-year-old identified as 2nd suspect in Merced homicide, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Investigators in Merced have identified a second suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month.

Police say 19-year-old Troy Melton of Merced is also a suspect in the homicide – in addition to 20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris of Merced.

On July 19, police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart on Loughborough Drive. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Dominick Hernandez of Atwater suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing him medical aid. He later died in the hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-385-7725, or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org.

