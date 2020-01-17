19-year-old former Marine arrested, Madera Sheriff’s says

MADERA, California – (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a 19-year-old after the suspicious death of a 16-year-old from Madera County.

Authorities say 16-year-old, Josephine Jimenez was found dead in a property in southern Madera County back in October.

Madera County Sheriff’s Detectives says NCIS took Oceanside resident Codi John Slayton, into custody on Thursday for charges of first-degree murder.

RELATED: Suspicious death of a 16-year-old Madera girl has deputies trying to put the pieces together

Authorities say Slayton used various social media applications to generate and maintain communication not only with Josephine but with young girls throughout California, and possibly other regions of the United States.

Authorities say he was subsequently transported and booked at the Madera County Department of Corrections for felony first-degree murder, where he remains in custody on a $1 million dollar bond.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.