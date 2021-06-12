19-year-old arrested following armed robbery in Visalia, deputies say

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Erick Aragon, 19, was arrested following an armed robbery in Visalia.

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have identified a man who they say robbed someone at gunpoint in Visalia earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies were called out to the area of Road 152 and Mineral King Avenue after an armed robbery was reported.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a man had approached someone in the area before pulling out a gun and demanding they hand over their personal belongings.

During an investigation into the robbery, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Erick Aragon. Detectives then searched through Aragon’s home, where they say they found property belonging to the person who was robbed.

Aragon was arrested by Visalia Police on an unrelated crime and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre Trial Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jimmy Burciaga or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.