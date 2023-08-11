VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old was arrested after multiple robberies in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say on August 4, at 7:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of South Lovers Lane for a report of a robbery. Officers say a man had entered a gas station with his face covered.

According to investigators the suspect identified by police as Johnny Kosobud was armed with a machete and demanded money from the clerk at the register. He took off after taking the money.

Photo of 19-year-old Johnny Kosobud (image provided by the Visalia Police Department)

Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Lovers Lane for a report of a robbery.

Officers say a man entered the store with his face covered. The suspect was armed with a hammer and demanded the clerk give him all the money from the register. Officials say he once again fled after taking the money.

At around 9:00 p.m. that same evening, officers say they were patrolling in the area of Tulare Avenue and Burke Street when they noticed a man matching the description of the robbery suspect.

Officers attempted to contact him, but he ran away. While searching for the suspect, officers were informed another robbery had just occurred in the 400 block of East Tulare Avenue.

Officers along with a K9 and drone unit were able to take Kosobud into custody.

During the investigation, police say Kosobud was responsible for each of the robberies and was transported and booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.