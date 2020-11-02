19-year-old arrested after car crash kills child sleeping in apartment, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Porterville Police Department arrested a 19-year-old after they say he crashed into an apartment, killing a child.

The crash happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of west Tomah Avenue.

Police said 19-year-old Alexis Mendoza of Porterville failed to negotiate a turn because of excessive speed, traveled off of the roadway, and crashed into an apartment.

Mendoza severely injured a sleeping child, who was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center where the child died, according to police.

Police said Mendoza was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was booked into custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department where he is being held on a $100,000.00 bail.

