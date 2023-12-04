KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 19 people have been arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation after multiple agencies took part in Operation White Elephant at the end of November, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies add that two females were also rescued from human trafficking.
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says between November 29 and December 1, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Corcoran Police Department, California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security, and Naval Criminal Investigation Services (NCIS) conducted an operation to combat Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation.
During the operation, officials say investigators spoke to numerous individuals through the internet and mobile applications known to foster this activity.
Officials say 19 people were arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation. Those arrested include:
- Jose Figueroa Laredo, 29-years-old
- Jose Leon Martinez, 25 -years-old
- Raul Carrillo Flores, 38-years-old
- Andrew Prieto, 26-years-old
- Elijah Perez, 22-years-old
- Isaac Martinez, 29-years-old
- Jose Jimenez Munoz, 34-years-old
- Benustiano Martinez Ceja, 30-years-old
- Leyser Padilla Galicia, 30-years-old
- Jose Garcia, 32 years old
- Ernesto Castro, 29-years-old
- Joshua Wilkinson, 35-years-old
- Andrew Orosco, 24-years-old
- Anthony Baffo, 47-years-old
- Cody Mendes, 30-years-old
- Juan Vasquez, 30-years-old
- David Serrato, 35-years-old
According to investigators several people arranged to meet to pay for sex, receive money for sex, meet with underage girls and boys for sex, and arrange for underage girls to enter human trafficking.