KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 19 people have been arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation after multiple agencies took part in Operation White Elephant at the end of November, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies add that two females were also rescued from human trafficking.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says between November 29 and December 1, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Corcoran Police Department, California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security, and Naval Criminal Investigation Services (NCIS) conducted an operation to combat Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation.

During the operation, officials say investigators spoke to numerous individuals through the internet and mobile applications known to foster this activity.

Officials say 19 people were arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation. Those arrested include:

Jose Figueroa Laredo, 29-years-old

Jose Leon Martinez, 25 -years-old

Raul Carrillo Flores, 38-years-old

Andrew Prieto, 26-years-old

Elijah Perez, 22-years-old

Isaac Martinez, 29-years-old

Jose Jimenez Munoz, 34-years-old

Benustiano Martinez Ceja, 30-years-old

Leyser Padilla Galicia, 30-years-old

Jose Garcia, 32 years old

Ernesto Castro, 29-years-old

Joshua Wilkinson, 35-years-old

Andrew Orosco, 24-years-old

Anthony Baffo, 47-years-old

Cody Mendes, 30-years-old

Juan Vasquez, 30-years-old

David Serrato, 35-years-old

Jose Jimenez Munoz, 34 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Juan Vasquez, 30 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Benustiano Martinez Ceja, 30 (image provided by the Kings County Sherriff’s Office) Jose Garcia, 32 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) David Serrato, 35 (image courtesy of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Leyser Padilla Galicia, 30 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Cody Mendes, 30 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Andrew Prieto, 26 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Ernesto Castro, 29 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Elijah Perez, 22 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office) Joshua Wilkinson, 35 (image provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators several people arranged to meet to pay for sex, receive money for sex, meet with underage girls and boys for sex, and arrange for underage girls to enter human trafficking.