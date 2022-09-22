FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was arrested with what authorities described as an “astonishing” amount of child pornography will spend less than a year in jail, according to court records.

On Tuesday, 57-year-old Michael Wayne Martin was sentenced by a judge to 180 days in jail and two years of formal probation.

Martin was arrested in May 2021 after officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they began to investigate Martin following a tip submitted to the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

After serving a search warrant at Martin’s home, investigators said they found over a thousand DVDs that contained videos of children being raped.

Photo of evidence the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said was found during a search warrant.

“His closet was stuffed full of DVDs, the majority contained video and images of children being raped. Disgusting material,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after Martin’s arrest.

Detectives said they also seized electronic devices and books that had explicit photos and videos.

Officials described it as one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation.

Martin had originally entered a not guilty plea on child pornography possession charges, later changing it to no contest.

Court records indicate that Martin will be eligible for release in December of this year.