FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting 51-year-old Luis Valencia that occurred last week, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Nov. 27, just after 10:00 p.m., central officers were dispatched to 2720 East Clinton Avenue for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found Valencia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Valencia was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Detectives say they have identified 18-year-old Phillip Bautista as the alleged person responsible for the fatal shooting of Valencia.

Anyone with information about this case or Bautista is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide detectives Vic Miranda at (559) 621-2452 or Jake Adney at (559) 621-2445 or the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.