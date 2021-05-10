18-year-old used relative’s home to upload images of child sexual abuse, deputies say

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after deputies say child sexual abuse imagery was posted online from Madera County.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County resident Geraldo Vega Castaneda was visiting his relative’s house in Madera when he uploaded the abuse imagery to the internet. The upload was traced back to the source and Castaneda was taken into custody.

Castaneda was booked at the Madera County Department of Corrections for felony possession and distribution of child sexual abuse imagery.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, through the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, prompting the investigation.

Anyone with further information about this case, or about potential victims, is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.