18-year-old shot and killed in Merced identified

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Merced on Monday evening.

Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were called out to the Walmart parking lot on Loughborough Drive after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Dominick Hernandez of Atwater suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing him medical aid.

Hernandez was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

Officers are still working to identify the person who shot Hernandez.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Radke at 209-769-8779 or Sgt. Haygood at 209-769-8670.