18-year-old shot and killed in Merced identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Merced Golden Wire News

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Merced on Monday evening.

Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were called out to the Walmart parking lot on Loughborough Drive after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Dominick Hernandez of Atwater suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing him medical aid.

Hernandez was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

Officers are still working to identify the person who shot Hernandez.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Radke at 209-769-8779 or Sgt. Haygood at 209-769-8670.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com