KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

18-year-old man, female juvenile, arrested after caught on camera cutting down flags at Tipton school

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIPTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old man and a female juvenile were arrested Tuesday after being caught on camera cutting down flags from a Tipton school flagpole.

Deputies responded to the Tipton Elementary School District for possible vandalism to the school, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. On arrival, deputies were told the American and California state flag were cut and taken from the school’s flag pole, causing approximately $500 in damage.

Deputies view surveillance footage from the school and identified several of the suspects, including Jose Picazo, 18, and a female juvenile from Tipton.

Picazo was found at his home and taken into custody without incident, Ritchie said. He was booked into the South County Detention Facility on charges of felony vandalism, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile was found and taken into custody without incident. She was booked into juvenile hall on charges of vandalism and theft.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know