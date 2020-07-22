18-year-old man, female juvenile, arrested after caught on camera cutting down flags at Tipton school

TIPTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old man and a female juvenile were arrested Tuesday after being caught on camera cutting down flags from a Tipton school flagpole.

Deputies responded to the Tipton Elementary School District for possible vandalism to the school, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. On arrival, deputies were told the American and California state flag were cut and taken from the school’s flag pole, causing approximately $500 in damage.

Deputies view surveillance footage from the school and identified several of the suspects, including Jose Picazo, 18, and a female juvenile from Tipton.

Picazo was found at his home and taken into custody without incident, Ritchie said. He was booked into the South County Detention Facility on charges of felony vandalism, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile was found and taken into custody without incident. She was booked into juvenile hall on charges of vandalism and theft.

