18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Easter in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager who was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Easter has now been identified.

Kelvonh Williams, 18, was shot several times in his car around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Pottle Street and Merced Avenue, according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

The Fresno Police Department says Williams had just stopped at a stop sign at the intersection when another car pulled up next to him and opened fire.

An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed after pulling up to a stop sign at Pottle Street and Merced Avenue in his silver sedan.

Williams was struck by multiple bullets and rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries.

Police say Williams had a passenger in the car with him, but they weren’t hurt during the shooting.

Based on initial information, police believe there may have been two shooters involved in the murder.

Detectives are working to figure out whether this shooting was gang-related.