18-year-old gang member arrested for murder in Madera, according to police

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old gang member was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing a 19-year-old, according to the Madera Police Department.

Madera Police Department arrested Michael Regalado Jr., 18, for the murder of Alejandro Gonzalez, 19. Gonzalez was gunned down in his home on the 500 block of West 4th Street.

Photo: Madera Police Department

Police say Regalado is a known violent gang member who was out on bail for illegal firearms possession during the time of the shooting.

Regalado is currently in the Madera County Department of Corrections.