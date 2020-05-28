18-year-old found shot in Calwa after deputies make traffic stop

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound after deputies made a traffic stop in Calwa.

The victim was found around 2 a.m. near Calwa Avenue and 10th Street.

Deputies say friends were taking the victim to Clovis Community Hospital after finding him walking after being shot in the shoulder.

Several shell casings were found in the area where deputies believe the shooting happened.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

