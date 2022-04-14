CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in a February shooting, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

On Feb. 13 around 3:41 P.M. officers responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Reagan Avenue.

When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his head, torso, and legs. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to officials.

During their investigation detectives say they were able to identify 18-year-old William Cole from Corcoran as a suspect in the shooting. On Thursday, police say Cole was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective S. Pfarr at (559) 992-5151.