18-year-old arrested for Reedley murder, police say

Booking photo of James Lopez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of another 18-year-old man at a house party in Reedley last month, according to police.

Officers say 18-year-old James Lopez of Parlier was arrested for the July 26 murder of Josue Cadenas, 18, also of Parlier.

On July 30, Reedley Police and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team served a search warrant in Parlier and located Lopez. He was later booked into Fresno County Jail for murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Reedley Police Department.