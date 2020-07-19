18-year-old arrested for possession of firearm while on probation, authorities say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for being in possession of a firearm while on probation, authorities say.

Officers with the Porterville Police Department say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Olive Avenue and Carmelita Street at around 9:00 p.m.

During the traffic stop, authorities say it was determined that the man inside the vehicle was on probation and subject to a search as a term and condition of his probation.

During the search, the man was identified as Orlando Ayon of Tulare. Authorities say the area where he was seated in the vehicle uncovered a 9-millimeter handgun, which he admitted ownership of.

The handgun did not have any serial numbers and appeared to be a homemade firearm also known as a ghost gun, according to authorities.

Ayon was also found to be in possession of a high capacity magazine and was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Jail Facility.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.