FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 18-year-old suspect who allegedly shot 51-year-old Luis Valencia, has been arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 10:00 p.m. they responded to 2720 East Clinton Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found 51-year-old Luis Valencia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Valencia was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Detectives say they identified 18-year-old Phillip Bautista as the alleged person responsible for the fatal shooting of Valencia – this was announced on Dec. 5.

On Dec. 6 Phillip Bautista turned himself into the Fresno Police Department with his attorney for the death of Luis Valencia.

Bautista was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County jail. The case will be turned over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.