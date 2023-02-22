VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police say they have arrested a man involved in a domestic disturbance with a deadly weapon Tuesday evening.

Police officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of East Victor Ave around 9:00 p.m.

Officials say 18-year-old Jose Barahona and a female were in a physical altercation when an adult male family member intervened. Barahona and the male family member became involved in a fight when Barahona pulled out a fixed-blade knife and stabbed the male multiple times in the back.

Police say Barahona then fled on foot but was quickly caught by responding officers

and he was arrested without incident.

According to authorities, the male victim was taken by EMS to Kaweah Health for treatment of serious injuries. Barahona will be booked into jail under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.