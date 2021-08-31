18-year-old arrested after argument about ex-girlfriend leads to Fresno shooting, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
18-year-old arrested following argument which led to Fresno shooting, police say

18-year-old Malique Johnson (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department).

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested Monday for a shooting in Fresno which took place in April, according to police.

18-year-old Malique Johnson was arrested in connection with the shooting on April 8 on Ventura Avenue and First Street. Officers say Johnson had been involved in an argument with someone who was dating his ex-girlfriend – which resulted in him shooting the victim’s vehicle several times.

Following Johnson’s arrest, investigators worked to track down the firearm used. The gun was located following a search warrant.

Johnson was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com