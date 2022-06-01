PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after being found with over 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Tuesday at around 12:00 p.m., detectives say they stopped a vehicle around Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue.

The driver, who was identified as Anthony Rodriguez, was found to be in possession of a large number of illegal fireworks, according to detectives.

Additionally, detectives say they determined that Rodriguez was under the influence of a controlled substance. Further investigation led to another location where more fireworks were found.

In total, officials reported over 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized during the investigation.

Rodriguez was later booked into a Tulare County Jail, according to officials.