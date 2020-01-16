17-year-old shot and killed in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Fresno County on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both in a car in the area of Highway 145 and Excelsior Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire from another vehicle.

The driver, who was uninjured, quickly turned around and drove to a nearby CHP officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

The 17-year-old was shot in the lower body and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

He was identified Thursday as Gregory Sanchez of Coalinga.

The 18-year-old was shot in the arm and is in a stable condition in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Thursday that the shooting is not considered to a random act.

Anyone who was driving that route of Highway 145 between Highway 269 and Yuba Avenue around 1 p.m. should contact the Sheriff’s Office if they saw any unusual behavior occur between the victims’ gray Honda and another vehicle on the road.

This may help give a better description of the suspect’s vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

