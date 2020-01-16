17-year-old shot and killed in Fresno County identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Fresno County on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both in a car in the area of Highway 145 and Excelsior Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire from another vehicle.

The driver, who was uninjured, quickly turned around and drove to a nearby CHP officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

The 17-year-old was shot in the lower body and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

He was identified Thursday as Gregory Sanchez of Coalinga.

The 18-year-old was shot in the arm and is in a stable condition in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Thursday that the shooting is not considered to a random act.

Anyone who was driving that route of Highway 145 between Highway 269 and Yuba Avenue around 1 p.m. should contact the Sheriff’s Office if they saw any unusual behavior occur between the victims’ gray Honda and another vehicle on the road.

This may help give a better description of the suspect’s vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.