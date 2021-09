FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police offices are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno.

Police said they got a shotspotter alert around 2:30 a.m. near Kearney Blvd. and West Avenue.

While investigating, officers said the 17-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.