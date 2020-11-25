17-year-old hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager has been hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in Reedley, according to police.

At around 6:50 p.m the Reedley Police Department reported to the Reedley Community Center in the area of East and Springfield avenues for a stabbing at the skate park.

When officers arrived they located a 17-year old, who had been stabbed multiple times. Police say the assault was gang related.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that several people left the area who could be witnesses. They are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Reedley Police Department.