17-year-old driver arrested after pursuit ends in crash in Visalia

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old driver was arrested early Monday morning after a pursuit ended with a crash, according to police.

The pursuit started just after midnight on Monday morning near Giddings Street and Ferguson Avenue.

Visalia police said they tried to pull a car over when the 17-year-old driver and a female passager took off.

The pursuit ended when the driver hit a light pole near Terrance Street and Ferguson Avenue.

The driver was arrested and the female passager was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for charges related to the pursuit. His name will not be released due to his age.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know