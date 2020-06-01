17-year-old driver arrested after pursuit ends in crash in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old driver was arrested early Monday morning after a pursuit ended with a crash, according to police.

The pursuit started just after midnight on Monday morning near Giddings Street and Ferguson Avenue.

Visalia police said they tried to pull a car over when the 17-year-old driver and a female passager took off.

The pursuit ended when the driver hit a light pole near Terrance Street and Ferguson Avenue.

The driver was arrested and the female passager was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for charges related to the pursuit. His name will not be released due to his age.

