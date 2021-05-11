17-year-old boy injured in shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized following a shooting in southeast Fresno Tuesday evening.

The Fresno Police Department says the teenager was shot in the lower body around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane avenues.

The teen was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say he is in stable condition.

Officers say several people were involved in the shooting but have not released descriptions of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.