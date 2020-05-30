Breaking News
17-year-old arrested for shooting in San Joaquin, deputies say

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after authorities say he was responsible for a shooting in San Joaquin earlier this week.

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested 17-year-old Anthony Chavez of San Joaquin.

Deputies say Tuesday’s shooting was gang-related and say Chavez was responsible for shooting 19-year-old Yordy Urbieta of Tranquility at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Nevada and 6th street in San Joaquin.

Chavez was taken into custody at his home in San Joaquin and was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus on a charge of murder.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215.

