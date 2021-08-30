17-year-old alleged gang member arrested for Millerton Lake double shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old alleged gang member for the double shooting at Millerton Lake on Sunday.

He is a minor and his name will not be released. He faces assault with a firearm, attempted homicide, possession of an illegal firearm, and child endangerment.

“There were cops everywhere,” said Elena Letran, who was on the water when the shooting happened. “Everyone was yelling at each other.”

Millerton Lake, which is just a couple dozen miles from Fresno, is typically a place where valley families go on a summer weekend to cool off, but on Sunday it turned into a crime scene after gunfire rang out.

“Millerton is a place you wouldn’t expect for this to happen but again this is not the park,” said Fresno Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti. “But the people that are coming to the park, and yesterday you had the wrong people coming there.”

Botti said around 6:30 pm, two gang members, a 17-year-old and a 31-year-old got into a fight. Botti said it escalated quickly and the 17-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the 31-year-old.

Botti said a 16-year-old girl who tried to intervene was also shot in the calf.

“The suspect immediately ran up the ramp into the Crow’s Nest Boat Launch parking lot,” said Botti.

The Eagle One helicopter, deputies, and park rangers arrested the suspect. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Campus.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. The teenage girl was released on Monday and the 31-year-old man is still getting treatment at Community Medical Centers.

Elena Letran takes her children to the park. She said she wasn’t shocked by the shooting because she says crime seems to continue to get worse in the area.

“It is like a normal thing in Fresno these days,” said Letran. “I guess there was a shooting a couple of weeks before this one and honestly, it’s like, again? Again? There were children around here.”

Botti said the shooting was an isolated incident. Our station reached out to the California Department of State Park regarding security, a spokesperson declined to comment.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified.