TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that 17 alleged domestic violence suspects were taken into custody without incident during an operation that works with TCSO detectives and local law enforcement.

Officials say that this month a total of 42 suspects have been arrested and booked for offenses related to domestic violence.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Due to the nature of the arrest warrants, they will not be releasing the names of those who were arrested to protect the identity of the victims, according to deputies.

According to officials, 26 TCSO detectives and 27 local law enforcement officers attempted to serve more than 150 arrest warrants throughout Tulare County on suspects wanted in connection with domestic violence offenses.

Officials do this every October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month as part of the 20th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.