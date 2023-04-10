FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 168 citations were issued on Sunday in Fresno, following a series of sideshows that took place across the city, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers with both the Fresno Police and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say they responded to multiple calls reporting incidents related to reckless drivers at various locations throughout the city.

Of the total 168 citations issued, officers say they impounded 60 vehicles, arrested eight DUI drivers – and completed 50 citations related to reckless driving, aiding and abetting (including spectators blocking the roadway to prevent access to those performing a sideshow).

The Fresno Police Department wants to remind the public that sideshows and street racing are illegal in the City of Fresno. Drivers who engage in these activities will have their vehicles impounded for 30 days and citations will be issued, officers warn.