16-year-old shot near a 7-Eleven in Central Fresno, police say

Crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old was shot near a 7- Eleven in Central Fresno on Saturday night, police say.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Fruit and Clinton Avenues at around 7 p.m. for a juvenile that had been shot near the mouth.

The 16-year-old was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable but critical condition, according to police.

Authorities say they are talking to multiple witnesses and are waiting for surveillance from 7-Eleven to become available for more information on the suspect.

