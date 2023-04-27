FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens were shot and one of them later died following an incident in Fresno, officials with the Fresno Police Department say.

According to the police, on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of f East Sussex Way for a report of a shooting victim at the location.

When officers arrived they say found a 16-year-old boy identified as Jodien Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

While on the scene, officers say they learned a second victim identified as a 14-year-old boy had been dropped at the hospital by a vehicle. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and groin area. He received treatment and has been listed as in stable condition, according to the Fresno Police Department.

During the investigation, detectives say they determined a verbal disturbance between several teens occurred at the location and moments after the shooting took place. Officers later confirmed that Jodien Brown was in possession of a firearm and had fired shots during the incident.

Detectives say they are attempting to locate video surveillance to identify possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective R. Rockwell at (559) 621-2448 or Detective S. Gray at (559) 621-2451.