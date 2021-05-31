16-year-old Merced teen arrested after stabbing family member’s chin, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE)- A 16-year-old teenager in Merced was arrested after allegedly stabbing a family member in the chin, police say.

Merced Police Officers responded to a neighborhood in South Merced after receiving calls of a family disturbance.

According to officers, prior to officers arriving at the scene, police learned one of the involved parties was stabbed in the chin. The victim was uncooperative with officers on scene but allowed paramedics to transport him to the hospital for non-life-threatening medical treatment.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Hall where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Gonzalez at 209-388-7760 or by email at gonzalezj@cityofmerced.org.