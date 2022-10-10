FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in Farmersville early Monday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the 800 block of Greg Street in Farmersville for a shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. Deputies say the shooting occurred on Road 156 near Linell camp in Farmersville.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.