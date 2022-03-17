SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old was arrested in Sanger, after a firearm fell out of his waistband during a struggle with a police officer, according to officials.

On Wednesday Sanger Police Detectives say they saw a male juvenile in the area of 10th and P streets walking away from a vehicle that appeared to have been in a collision.

An officer approached the juvenile who became violent and resisted the officer, according to police. During the struggle, police say a firearm fell out of the juvenile’s waistband.

The officers were able to take the juvenile into custody, without any serious injury to the juvenile or officers, according to police.

Police say the firearm was an unregistered 9mm Glock or a ‘ghost gun’.

The juvenile is not a validated gang member, but does have connections to the Sureno Criminal Street Gang, according to police.

The juvenile was booked for multiple felony charges, according to police.